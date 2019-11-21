A new study finds Utah is the No. 2 smartest state in the U.S.
Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. Department of Education, the College Board and ACT, SafeHome.org released the study with rankings based off of several categories, including bachelor's degrees, professional degrees, college prep test scores and high school graduations.
According to the data, 22.8% of adults over 25 have bachelor's degrees, public high school graduation rate is 86%, the mediat SAT score from 2018-19 is 1,230, and the average composite ACT score from 2017-18 is 20.4.
The only state to out-smart Utah is New Jersey, and Utah's adjacent state, Idaho, placed dead last.
According to SafeHome.org, a 2018 study found that 65% of Americans believe they have above-average intelligence, and that certainty of one's superior intellect increased with income and education but decreased with age.
For the full list of rankings and details on the study's methodology, visit https://safehome.org/smartest-americans.