SVS Christmas season rehearsals begin Sept. 15

MT. PLEASANT — It’s that magic time again and Sanpete Valley Singers (SVS), a community choir, are set to begin rehearsals for Christmas concerts Sunday, Sept. 15, at 4 p.m., at the Mt. Pleasant Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 300 South State Street.
SVS is a true community choir with membership open to all. “We neither ask nor consider a member’s religious preference,” Clark said. “If you can sing, we want you.”
Directed by Dr. Roy Ellefsen and Choir President Steven Clark this 2019 Christmas season marks the group’s 18th year of bringing beautiful Christmas music to the Sanpete Valley and beyond.
“We are a performance oriented choir,” Clark says. The choir typically performs five concerts during the season in Mt. Pleasant, Fountain Green, Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison and concludes with two performances on one night at Temple Square in Salt Lake City.
This year will debut accompanist Allison Bradley of Fountain Green. “She’s enormously talented,” Clark says, “and will be a great asset to our group.” Clark also welcomes Angela Marx Thompson as committee chairperson. Thompson has been a choir member for a number of years and is recognized as a talented flautist.
Clark founded the choir in 2001 and served as director until 2016, when directing duties were turned over to Dr. Roy Ellefsen, who previously worked for over 30 years as a music teacher at North Sanpete High School and Snow College. Ellefsen is well known in music circles and Clark occasionally serves as assistant director. SVS is a non-profit organization and is actively seeking donations.
For more information, call Clark at (435) 262-0358.